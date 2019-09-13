Meet on healthcare technology

The fourth international technology conference of the Consortium of Accredited Healthcare Organisations will focus on ways to aggregate technology for the benefit of patients and hospitals.

Around 700 to 1,000 delegates will be participating at the event to be held in the research park of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, on September 27 and 28. The focus will be on start-ups.

Start-ups come with interesting ideas but lack the support of hospitals and care providers. The conference will provide a platform for start-ups, venture capitalists and angel investors to enable them find right partners.

Sandeep Murali of Seethapathi Clinic, said start-ups emerge with ideas and also find sufficient funding to develop products. But they are standalone items which do not provide the last mile connectivity to the hospital for the patient. Hospitals may have the facilities and patients, the information. But it may never be transmitted as they are not connected, he pointed out.

A person may wear a device that can detect a fall or a heart attack but of what use is it if the person cannot access an ambulance service or a hospital? Assuming that the patient has managed to call an ambulance and has downloaded apps that can store medical information, how can a doctor know the medications he is on when he is wheeled into the hospital, Dr. Sandeep asked.

The conference aims to connect the dots and enable hospitals treat the patients with better understanding, said J. Adel, organising secretary.

Organising chairman Sameer Mehta said there would be panel discussions with foreign experts. A pre-conference workshop will be held in five hospitals, including Meenakshi Mission, Kauvery, Dr. Mehta’s, Vijaya Hospital and SIMS, Vadapalani, he said.