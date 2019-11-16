Meet Chinnaponnu, an abandoned dog who is now assisting RPF personnel at Chennai Park Railway Station

Chinnaponnu, an abandoned pet dog has made Chennai Park Railway Station her home for over two years now. And she has become famous as a railway volunteer, assisting the Railway Police Force (RPF) personnel in warning those illegally crossing the railway tracks and those travelling footboard.

When some passengers discreetly attempt to cross the tracks behind the back of the policemen on duty, she barks and alerts them. She also makes sure that none travels on footboard during her ‘watch’.

“She is not a trained dog but after watching us warning and gesturing against passengers dangerously crossing railway tracks and travelling footboard, Chinnaponnu has learnt the drill. As we do our duty, she joins us and does her ‘duty’,” says RPF head constable G.C.D. Chiranjeevi.