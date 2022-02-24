He misbehaved with a woman at a pub attached to a star hotel

He misbehaved with a woman at a pub attached to a star hotel

A professor at a medical college was arrested allegedly for misbehaving with a woman under the influence of alcohol at a pub on Wednesday night.

The police said the woman was the wife of a senior ranking officer in the Coast Guard. She had come to the pub attached to a star hotel with her husband and was on the dance floor. The accused, who was inebriated, harassed her despite her warning. The hotel staff alerted the police control room and later he was picked up.

A case has been registered against S. Surya Prakash under the provisions of the TN Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act in Tenaympet police station. He was later released on bail by a court.