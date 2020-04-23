MEASI donates ₹50 lakh to CM relief fund

The Muslim Educational Association of Southern India (MEASI), the parent body of The New College, Chennai, has contributed ₹50 lakh to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund towards meeting the challenge of tackling COVID-19 pandemic.
Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, who is also the President of MEASI, spoke to Chief Minister Edapaddi K. Palaniswami over phone on Wednesday, and requested him to accept the offer from a minority educational institution, according to a release.
MEASI honorary secretary T. Rafeeq Ahmed and treasurer Elias Sait assisted Mr. Ali in raising the fund.
