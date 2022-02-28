MBBS student, three others arrested for sexually assaulting a minor girl

He befriended the victim through social media and allegedly assaulted her

Four persons, including a medical student, were arrested on Monday for having a sexual relationship with a minor girl, in Vadapalani All Women police station limits. The accused were produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison. They were charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

A senior police official said the parents of the 13-year-old girl came to know of the crime after the girl was taken for a medical checkup. The doctor, who examined the girl, informed her parents that the child had been sexually abused.

Based on the complaint of the parents, the police took up investigation and found that the prime accused and a second-year medical college student B. Vasanthgirish of Kanniyakumari had befriended the victim on social media one month ago and promised to marry her. He sexually assaulted her after drugging her. The victim was sexually assaulted by three more persons who were friends of Vasanthgirish. The three persons had been identified as M. Paulsivaji, alias Ranjith of Virudhunagar district; P. Vishal of Kathiravan Street in Kolapakkam, and M. Prasanna, a resident of Nanganallur.

The senior police official said more arrests were likely based on the inquiry.

(ChildLine operates a toll-free helpline for children in distress -1098).