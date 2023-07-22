HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MAWS secretary inspects desalination plant site at Nemmeli

July 22, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Municipal Administration and Water Supply Secretary D. Karthikeyan inspected the ongoing work at the third desalination plant coming up in Nemmeli on Saturday.

Construction of various treatment units in the ₹1,516.82-crore plant with a capacity to treat 150 million litres a day is nearing completion with a pipeline being laid to draw seawater for treatment. He reviewed the progress of pipeline work to distribute treated water to areas such as Kovilambakkam and Pallavaram.

He instructed officials of the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) to operate the second desalination plant at Nemmeli to its optimum treatment capacity of 110 million litres of daily. CMWSSB managing director R. Kirlosh Kumar was present.

Related Topics

Chennai / water supply

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.