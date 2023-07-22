MAWS secretary inspects desalination plant site at Nemmeli

July 22, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

Municipal Administration and Water Supply Secretary D. Karthikeyan inspected the ongoing work at the third desalination plant coming up in Nemmeli on Saturday.

Construction of various treatment units in the ₹1,516.82-crore plant with a capacity to treat 150 million litres a day is nearing completion with a pipeline being laid to draw seawater for treatment. He reviewed the progress of pipeline work to distribute treated water to areas such as Kovilambakkam and Pallavaram.

He instructed officials of the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) to operate the second desalination plant at Nemmeli to its optimum treatment capacity of 110 million litres of daily. CMWSSB managing director R. Kirlosh Kumar was present.