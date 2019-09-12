Massive cleanliness drive to keep railway stations, coaches spic and span

In a massive push to keep the railway stations and coaches clean, the Southern Railway organised ‘Swachhta Pakhwada’ in several railway stations in the city on Wednesday.

Chennai Division Railway Manager P. Mahesh inaugurated the cleanliness programme at the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Central railway station. He, along with railway staff, also undertook the ‘Swachhta Pledge’ for avoiding single-use plastics.

The special drive comes in the wake of a direction from the Ministry of Railways through the railway board’s letter dated September 2 for observing ‘Swachhta Pakhwada’ through the month of September, said an official.

The focus of the programme involved mechanised cleaning of coaches, washing of depot premises, maintenance of toilets, and also keeping the coach toilets in proper condition.

The administration would also take steps to provide dustbins in all coaches. With display boards urging the passengers not to litter, the railway officials said they will impose fines on those who throw garbage in the railway stations.

Voluntary contribution

As part of the annual ‘Swachhta Pakhwada’, the event ‘Shramdaan’ (voluntary contribution of labour) was carried out at all major railway stations including Chennai Egmore, Tambaram, Velachery MRTS, Chengalpet, Jolarpet, Arakkonam, and in the maintenance depots at Basin Bridge, Tondiarpet, Tambaram and Jolarpet.

Senior railway officials and maintenance staff participated in the cleanliness drive.

Awareness initiative

Railway maintenance staff held placards to create awareness among the passengers.

The railways would be organising another cleanliness drive on October 2.