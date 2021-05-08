Mask matters

Long-distance train commuters at the Central Railway Station are given a primer on proper COVID behaviours

A few days ago, at the Central railway station, a clutch of long-distance travellers displayed their tickets when a team of well-built men stepped towards them.

These men smiled, and raised their face masks well up their noses to show them how masks should be worn. They then proceeded to hand the waiting commuters face masks and hand sanitisers.

Usually in mufti (plain-clothes), police personnel and field level railway officials drive this initiative started by the Department of Public Health and Preventive Medicine of the State government, the Southern Railway, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) and UNICEF.

It is being carried out at the Central railway station, and would soon travel to big stations in the State.

“The spread of the novel Coronavirus can be brought under control only with the public’s complete cooperation,” says TS Selvavinayagam, director, Department of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Tamil Nadu.

At present, five such teams have been formed for this purpose at the Central railway station. Their job is mainly to encourage commuters to wear face masks properly covering their nose; and maintain social distance. The team also provides free face masks and hand sanitizers to long distance travellers.