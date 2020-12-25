Chennai

Maritime student murdered on campus in Tiruvallur

A 24-year-old student of a maritime college in Tiruvallur was allegedly murdered by some of his college-mates during a Christmas party that was held inside the institution on Thursday evening.

According to police, Aditya Sharma (20) and some final-year students of the academy were celebrating Christmas on Thursday evening. It is alleged that a fight broke out between the students and one of them stabbed Aditya Sharma with a broken plastic chair. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead.

The police have registered a case and are investigating. “We have inquired with 30 students and have now filtered out 7. No one is giving clear information about what happened,” said a police source.

Further investigations are on.

