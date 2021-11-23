Chennai

Marina Service Road closed due to waterlogging

The traffic police issued an traffic update on waterlogged roads and diversions.

Due to waterlogging, Marina Service Road (Light House to Labour statue) is closed, and vehicles are moving slowly on Valasaravakkam-Tiruvallur Salai, North Usman Road upto Pothys, G.N. Chetty Road-North Boag Road, Pondy Bazaar-Vani Mahal upto Rohini Roundabout and North Usman Road-Mahalingapuram flyover to Bazullah junction.

To facilitate the drain water work at Anna Main Road in front of K.K. Nagar General Hospital, the vehicles proceeding towards Udhayam theatre are allowed in the opposite direction. Similarly, at Udhayam junction the heavy vehicles from Kasi point and intending towards Anna Main Road has been diverted towards Ashok Pillar.

To facilitate the dewatering work by the Greater Chennai Corporation at Bazullah Road, the vehicles proceeding towards Bazullah Road from G.N. Chetty Road-Vani Mahal junction is diverted towards G.N. Chetty Road and Habibullah Road, a press release said.


