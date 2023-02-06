HamberMenu
Mangabey monkeys rescued from passenger at Chennai airport

Customs officials also seize 1.10 kg of gold from a passenger arriving from Dubai

February 06, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A Mangabey simian that was rescued from the baggage of a passenger at Chennai airport.

Two monkeys were rescued and 1.10 kg of gold were seized by Chennai Customs officials at Chennai airport.

An Indian national, who came from Bangkok, was held as he was hiding Sooty Mangabey and Collared Mangabey monkeys that had West African origin inside his check-in baggage, according to a press release. The simians were alive when officials examined the baggage and rescued them under the Customs Act, 1962 read with Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. The animals will be sent back to Thailand. The passenger, who was arrested, was later released on bail, the release said.

In another case, a passenger who arrived from Dubai was arrested for concealing 1.11 kg of gold worth ₹56.94 lakh in the form of paste in his undergarments and knee caps. Further investigations are on.

