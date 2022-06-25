Man who attacked a policeman detained under Goondas Act

Special Correspondent June 25, 2022 21:26 IST

A man who was arrested for attacking a police constable has been detained under the Goondas Act.

The police said Bharathi, 25 and a resident of Padi Pudukuppam, snatched a mobile phone from a pedestrian in J.J. Nagar Police station limits on June 2. Rajendran, an armed police constable, who was at the spot, nabbed the accused. In the process, Mr. Rajendran suffered injuries on the chin when Bharathi attacked him with a blade. Mr. Rajendran had six sutures.

On the recommendation of J.J. Nagar police inspector, Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal invoked the Goondas Act against Bharathi.