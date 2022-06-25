Man who attacked a policeman detained under Goondas Act
A man who was arrested for attacking a police constable has been detained under the Goondas Act.
The police said Bharathi, 25 and a resident of Padi Pudukuppam, snatched a mobile phone from a pedestrian in J.J. Nagar Police station limits on June 2. Rajendran, an armed police constable, who was at the spot, nabbed the accused. In the process, Mr. Rajendran suffered injuries on the chin when Bharathi attacked him with a blade. Mr. Rajendran had six sutures.
On the recommendation of J.J. Nagar police inspector, Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal invoked the Goondas Act against Bharathi.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.