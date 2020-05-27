Chennai

Man under treatment for COVID-19 in Chennai, ends life

The 57-year-old’s body was found in a bathroom of the Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar Estate, early on Wednesday

A 57-year-old man who was admitted for COVID-19 treatment, ended his life in a bathroom of the Government Medical College Hospital at the Omandurar Government Estate. His body was found early on Wednesday.

The victim was a resident of Royapettah. He was admitted to the special ward of the hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19. The staff at the hospital found he was missing from the ward in the early hours of Wednesday. Later, they traced his body to the bathroom.

On a complaint from the hospital authorities, police personnel from Triplicane came to the spot and recovered the body.

Further investigations are on.

Those in distress or with suicidal tendencies can contact the State’s health helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

