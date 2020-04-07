Chennai

Man stages protest for liquor

Frustrated over the non-availability of alcohol, a 46-year-old man got into a well to stage a protest.

The incident took place in Pattabiram near Avadi on Monday night.

Manoharan, 46, a construction labourer, is a resident of Gandhi Nagar. He used to consume liquor daily. After the curfew was imposed, he was not able to get liquor.

On Monday night, he climbed down a 25-foot well near his house and stood in neck deep water. When his family members asked him to come out, he demanded a bottle of liquor. His wife alerted the police at the Pattabiram station.

SI Amirthalingam and others held talks with him.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel joined them. After a while, the personnel entered the well and pulled him out by tying a rope to his waist.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 7, 2020 11:37:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/man-stages-protest-for-liquor/article31284043.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY