Man stages protest for liquor

Frustrated over the non-availability of alcohol, a 46-year-old man got into a well to stage a protest.
The incident took place in Pattabiram near Avadi on Monday night.
Manoharan, 46, a construction labourer, is a resident of Gandhi Nagar. He used to consume liquor daily. After the curfew was imposed, he was not able to get liquor.
On Monday night, he climbed down a 25-foot well near his house and stood in neck deep water. When his family members asked him to come out, he demanded a bottle of liquor. His wife alerted the police at the Pattabiram station.
SI Amirthalingam and others held talks with him.
Fire and Rescue Services personnel joined them. After a while, the personnel entered the well and pulled him out by tying a rope to his waist.
