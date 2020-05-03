Chennai

Man, son held for making rice beer, wine at home

The Kodungaiyur police have arrested a father-son duo for making wine and rice beer at their house.

Following instructions from Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan, the police are monitoring reports of hoarding of quor bottles and making prohibited liquor in the city.

House raided

Following information, a special team of police personnel, led by Kodungaiyur inspector Abraham Cruz, raided a house at Narasimman Nagar and found the inmates preparing wine.

The police arrested Luwalin Thomas, 56, Bradly Thomas, and another suspect G. Pandian, 23, and recovered 30 litres of wine and five litres of rice beer from the house. Further investigation is on.

