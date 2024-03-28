GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man sentenced to life in prison for raping minor girl

Five years ago, he had lured the 16-year-old victim and repeatedly sexual assaulted her

March 28, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A special court has convicted a 43-year-old man and sentenced him to life imprisonment for raping a minor girl five years ago.

The convict, Shahin Sha, then 38, lured the 16-year-old victim and repeatedly sexual assaulted her. She told her parents, who later complained to the police. The M.K.B. Nagar all-women police registered a case and arrested Shahin.

He was tried for charges under Section 366 (Kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 5 (Aggravated Penetrative Sexual Assault) and 6 (Punishment for Aggravated Penetrative Sexual Assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. At the conclusion of trial, the special court for exclusive trial of cases under the POCSO Act sentenced him to life imprisonment and fined him for ₹30,000.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.