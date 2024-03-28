Man sentenced to life in prison for raping minor girl

March 28, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

A special court has convicted a 43-year-old man and sentenced him to life imprisonment for raping a minor girl five years ago.

The convict, Shahin Sha, then 38, lured the 16-year-old victim and repeatedly sexual assaulted her. She told her parents, who later complained to the police. The M.K.B. Nagar all-women police registered a case and arrested Shahin.

He was tried for charges under Section 366 (Kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 5 (Aggravated Penetrative Sexual Assault) and 6 (Punishment for Aggravated Penetrative Sexual Assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. At the conclusion of trial, the special court for exclusive trial of cases under the POCSO Act sentenced him to life imprisonment and fined him for ₹30,000.