Man rescued from mangled lorry near Anakaputhur

After a struggle for two hours, the personnel of Fire and Rescue Services on Tuesday rescued a 55-year-old driver who was caught in the mangled body of a container that rammed another container on the Maduravoyal bypass near Anakaputhur.
The driver, identified as Perumal, 55, was driving the container lorry on the bypass towards Orgadam in Kancheepuram district. At 4.30 a.m, the vehicle he was driving rammed another vehicle.
The front portion of his vehicle was damaged and he was caught in the crushed frame. He struggled to extricate himself. Passersby alerted the police and called fire control room.
The Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and rescued the driver Perumal using a crowbar to open the mangled front portion of the lorry. He was injured seriously and rushed to the Government Chrompet Hospital for treatment. Traffic investigation team, Chrompet, registered a case and investigated it.
