Man murders inebriated brother, arrested

April 07, 2024 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - CHENNAI

A 35-year-old man was bludgeoned to death by his younger brother in Mannur village near Sriperumbudur.

The victim has been identified as Balachander alias Balu, 35, of Mannur village. He had criminal cases pending against him in Sriperumbudur and Vellore police stations.

On Thursday night, Balachander came home in an inebriated condition and verbally abused his mother. Enraged over this, his younger brother, Mohanarangan alias Vicky, 30, quarrelled with Balachander, and and hit him on his head with a wooden log.

Balachander was killed on the spot. On information, Sriperumbudur police reached the spot and recovered the body.

The police arrested Mohanarangan on charges of murder.