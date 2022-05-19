Man murdered during spat over sleeping on pavement
A daily wage worker was beaten to death in Padi by his friend during a quarrel over who should sleep at the usual spot on the pavement.
N. Munusamy, alias Thangam, 47, of C.T.H. Road, Villivakkam, on Wednesday lodged a complaint in Korattur police station stating that his brother Rajkumar alias Iyappan, 40, a daily wage worker at a scrap yard, was found dead. In his complaint, he said Rajkumar used to sleep on the pavement near a shop selling watermelons on Padi Park Road.
The police said Rajkumar and his friend Albert, 50, fought over who should sleep at the place on the platform. In a fit of anger, Albert allegedly hit Rajkumar with a log. Rajkumar died of head injuries on the spot. The police arrested Albert and remanded him in judicial custody.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.