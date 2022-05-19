Chennai

Man murdered during spat over sleeping on pavement  

A daily wage worker was beaten to death in Padi by his friend during a quarrel over who should sleep at the usual spot on the pavement.

N. Munusamy, alias Thangam, 47, of C.T.H. Road, Villivakkam, on Wednesday lodged a complaint in Korattur police station stating that his brother Rajkumar alias Iyappan, 40, a daily wage worker at a scrap yard, was found dead. In his complaint, he said Rajkumar used to sleep on the pavement near a shop selling watermelons on Padi Park Road.

The police said Rajkumar and his friend Albert, 50, fought over who should sleep at the place on the platform. In a fit of anger, Albert allegedly hit Rajkumar with a log. Rajkumar died of head injuries on the spot. The police arrested Albert and remanded him in judicial custody.


