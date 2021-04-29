Chennai

Man kills wife in Nerkundam

A 45-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband over a domestic dispute in Nerkundram.

Police identified the victim as Lakshmi, a flower vendor from Perumal Koil Street, Nerkundram, who had married Alan, 51, a water can supplier. The couple had three children. The couple were estranged and Lakshmi was living with her son’s family.

On Tuesday, Alan brought her to his place. While she was sleeping, Alan dropped a grinding stone on her head. She succumbed to injuries and Alan surrendered himself at the Koyambedu police station.

