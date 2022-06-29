Man killed as soil caves in at Vanuvampet 

Ravi was working in a 10-foot-deep pit for the Metro rail project near Puzhuthivakkam

CHENNAI

A 45-year-old worker was killed after soil caved in while he was working in a 10-foot-deep pit for the Metro rail project in Vanuvampet near Puzhuthivakkam.

Police said the victim had been identified as K. Ravi, 45, of Vazhapadi, Salem district. Police said the private contractor had engaged men who were tasked with shifting the sewer pipeline to facilitate Metro rail work. So Ravi had climbed down a 10-foot-deep pit without any protective gear and was engaged in laying a pipeline. Suddenly at 1.30 p.m., the soil caved in, and he was trapped under the earth. The others who were around the area at the time, pulled him out from the pit and attempted to resuscitate him. Later, he died on the way to a hospital.

The Madipakkam police have registered a case under Section 304-A (causing death due to negligence) and arrested Bojan and Govindaraj — the contractors and Mohan, site engineer. They were released on bail immediately.