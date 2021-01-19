Chennai

Man, juvenile arrested in murder case

A 25-year-old man and his juvenile friend were arrested in connection with the murder of a man from Odisha.

Last Tuesday, a 23-year-old man from Odisha was stabbed at a rice mill in Palavayal and was struggling for life. Based on a complaint from the security guard of the mill, the police rushed the victim to a hospital, where he died.

After conducting a thorough investigation, personnel from the Red Hills police station nabbed the 25-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl. The police said the duo and the victim stayed at the rice mill. The victim asked the duo to vacate the premises and return home since the girl was not employed.

He allegedly tried to beat her. Provoked by this, the girl asked her associate to kill the victim. After stabbing him with a kitchen knife, the duo fled the spot, said the police.

