Chennai

Man injured with a pin, robbed of phone

The Nolambur police are on the lookout for a suspect who robbed a man of his mobile phone after injuring him with a pin.

Suryaraj, who works at a textile showroom, was walking on Kalamegam Road on Friday, when an unidentified person stopped him and demanded that he hand over his phone and other valuables. After he refused, the suspect poked him repeatedly with a pin. As he doubled over in pain, his phone dropped from his pocket, and the suspect escaped with it.

