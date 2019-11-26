Chennai

Man in Chennai gets 10-year prison term for smuggling heroin

more-in

The 41-year-old was convicted by a Special Judge on Monday

A Special Judge for the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act cases in Chennai, on Monday, convicted Abdul Adam Samsudeen, aged 41, a native of Kumbakonam, on charges of smuggling 400 grams of heroin.

Based on specific information, on May 2, 2017, sleuths of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Chennai, apprehended Samsudeen after he landed at Chennai Airport from Kolkatta along with 400 grams of heroin, a narcotic drug covered under the NDPS Act, 1985.

Following his arrest and subsequent trial, the First Additional Special Judge for NDPS Act cases, Chennai on Monday convicted the accused under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985, and ordered him to undergo 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh, said a press release from Peri Umashankar, Additional Director General of DRI.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Chennai
court administration
police
crime
narcotics & drug trafficking
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 26, 2019 12:39:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/man-in-chennai-gets-10-year-prison-term-for-smuggling-heroin/article30085295.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY