Man in Chennai gets 10-year prison term for smuggling heroin

A Special Judge for the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act cases in Chennai, on Monday, convicted Abdul Adam Samsudeen, aged 41, a native of Kumbakonam, on charges of smuggling 400 grams of heroin.

Based on specific information, on May 2, 2017, sleuths of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Chennai, apprehended Samsudeen after he landed at Chennai Airport from Kolkatta along with 400 grams of heroin, a narcotic drug covered under the NDPS Act, 1985.

Following his arrest and subsequent trial, the First Additional Special Judge for NDPS Act cases, Chennai on Monday convicted the accused under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985, and ordered him to undergo 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh, said a press release from Peri Umashankar, Additional Director General of DRI.