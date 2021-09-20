Man held for sharing obscene content on school WhatsApp group

The Avadi Police on Sunday arrested a 39-year-old man who allegedly posted obscene content on the school WhatsApp group of his son.

Police said the accused B Munusamy, 39, of Avadi is an employee of a private company and his 11-year-old son is studying in Standard VI of a private school. On Saturday evening, the man under the influence of alcohol had allegedly shared a few obscene pictures and videos on the WhatsApp group where all the teachers and parents are a part of.

The police said that the HM of the school on knowing about the incident lodged a complaint with the Avadi police station and the man was arrested. He was remanded in judicial custody.