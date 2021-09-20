Chennai

Man held for sharing obscene content on school WhatsApp group

The Avadi Police on Sunday arrested a 39-year-old man who allegedly posted obscene content on the school WhatsApp group of his son.

Police said the accused B Munusamy, 39, of Avadi is an employee of a private company and his 11-year-old son is studying in Standard VI of a private school. On Saturday evening, the man under the influence of alcohol had allegedly shared a few obscene pictures and videos on the WhatsApp group where all the teachers and parents are a part of.

The police said that the HM of the school on knowing about the incident lodged a complaint with the Avadi police station and the man was arrested. He was remanded in judicial custody.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 20, 2021 1:13:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/man-held-for-sharing-obscene-content-on-school-whatsapp-group/article36558940.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY