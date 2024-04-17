Man held for assaulting two persons, including a police constable

The Greater Chennai Police (GCP) have arrested a 22-year-old and are searching for three other persons who severely assaulted a 34-year-old police constable and his cousin on Tuesday.
The police said that when D. Senthilkumar of Tiruvottiyur, a constable attached to the R.K. Nagar police station, and his cousin Karthik went to dump garbage in a bin near a railway track, four inebriated persons began arguing with them. The group assaulted both men with stones and liquor bottles and fled the spot. The injured duo were taken to a private hospital for treatment.
Based on a complaint from Mr. Senthilkumar, the Tiruvottiyur, police registered an attempt to murder case and arrested M. Santhosh of Ramanathapuram district and are searching for his three accomplices, who are on the run.