GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Man held for assaulting two persons, including a police constable

The police are searching for three more suspects

April 17, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Police (GCP) have arrested a 22-year-old and are searching for three other persons who severely assaulted a 34-year-old police constable and his cousin on Tuesday.

The police said that when D. Senthilkumar of Tiruvottiyur, a constable attached to the R.K. Nagar police station, and his cousin Karthik went to dump garbage in a bin near a railway track, four inebriated persons began arguing with them. The group assaulted both men with stones and liquor bottles and fled the spot. The injured duo were taken to a private hospital for treatment. 

Based on a complaint from Mr. Senthilkumar, the Tiruvottiyur, police registered an attempt to murder case and arrested M. Santhosh ​of Ramanathapuram ​d​istrict and are searching for his three accomplices, who are on the run.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.