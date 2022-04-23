Man held for assaulting head constable in Chennai
Police had gone to his house to question him over a complaint
The Kodambakkam police arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly assaulting a head constable who had gone to his house to question him over a complaint lodged by his mother.
According to the police, Sathish Kumar, 35, attacked his mother Amala, 60, and her grandson during an argument. Later he locked them inside a room. Ms. Amala called police control room for assistance.
On receipt of information, head constable Perumal and another constable who were patrolling the area reached her house. When Mr. Perumal questioned him, Sathish Kumar attacked him too.
He was arrested and was remanded in judicial custody.
