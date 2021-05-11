Chennai

Man held for abetting stepdaughter to end life in Arumbakkam

Personnel from the Arumbakkam police station on Monday arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly abetting a minor girl to end her life by scolding her.

The police said the deceased was the daughter of Saraswathi, 36, from her previous marriage and studied Class 10 at a private school.

They said Ms. Saraswathi married one Prabakaran in 2014 and the girl stayed with them. However, Prabakaran allegedly often harassed the girl. On Saturday, the girl ended her life when her mother was away for work. She returned home in the evening and found her dead.

Based on her complaint, the police registered a case and arrested Prabakaran for abetting the minor girl to end her life. He was remanded in judicial custody.

(Those in need of counselling may contact State’s health helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 for counselling)

