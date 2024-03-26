Man gets three years’ rigorous imprisonment for land grab

March 26, 2024 06:18 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

A special court for Central Crime Branch (CCB) cases has convicted and sentenced a 40-year-old man to three years’ rigorous imprisonment for grabbing a land worth ₹2 crore in Porur.

The police said that in 2008, C. Pachiappan, 72, of Anna Nagar had filed a complaint alleging that his sister Lakshmi and her son Ilamparuthi had illegally grabbed his 1.1-acre property, worth ₹2 crore, at Chettiyar Agaram in Porur by forging his father’s will and sold it to Kamalakannan.

Based on the complaint, the CCB registered a case and charged Lakshmi and Ilamparuthi. Lakshmi died during the course of the trial. At the trial’s conclusion, the special court convicted Ilamparuthi and sentenced him to three-year rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on him.