Chennai

Man falls to death in Foreshore Estate

A 40-year-old man died after he fell from the first floor of his mother’s house in Foreshore Estate on Saturday night.

According to police, Palani, a driver, was a resident of East Coast Road. He had come to his mother's house in Foreshore Estate on Saturday. He slipped and fell from the first floor around 9.30 p.m.

He was rushed to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, but he died of injuries.

A case has been registered under Section 174 of Cr.PC.

