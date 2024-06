A 30-year-old man, who was inebriated, died on Sunday after falling from the third floor of an apartment in Mogappair. The police identified the victim as Sudhakar, who lived in an apartment on Pugalenthi Salai, Mogappair. When Sudhakar and his friends were consuming liquor and dancing on the third floor of the building, he slipped and fell. He was taken to the Government Kilpauk Hospital, where doctors declared him as brought dead. The J.J. Nagar police registered a case and investigated.