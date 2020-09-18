Man electrocuted, grandfather drowns

A 21-year-old youth was electrocuted and fell into a well when he tried to repair a motor in his farm in Uthukottai on Wednesday evening. His grandfather, who jumped into the well to save him, drowned.
According to the police, Rose, 72, and his grandson Vignesh, 21, from Senjiagaram in Uthukottai had gone to the farm on Wednesday afternoon.
When Vignesh tried to repair a motor in the farm well, he was electrocuted and fell into the water. Seeing this, Rose jumped into the well and tried to save him but drowned.
When Vignesh’s father returned home in the evening, he found the two missing and lodged a police complaint.
Their bodies were found in the well on Wednesday night. Further investigation is on.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath