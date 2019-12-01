Chennai

Man dies after falling into storm water drain in Ambattur

TNFRS personnel say members of the public hindered rescue efforts

A 46-year-old man died late on Saturday after falling into an incomplete storm water drain, filled with rain water, in Ambattur.

The Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) personnel said that though they tried their best to rescue the man, their operation was affected due to public interference.

According to police, Sheikh Ali (46), a resident of Mannurpet near Ambattur Estate, was reportedly walking on MTH Road when he fell into the open storm water drain. “It was filled with water and slush,” said a police officer.

Passers-by immediately alerted the TNFRS and two vehicles — from Ambattur Estate and J J Nagar — were pressed into service. G. Muthukrishnan, station fire officer, monitored the rescue operation. Despite the pouring rain, the TNFRS personnel tried to rescue Ali.

“We brought a machine to pump out the water. However, members of the public gathered and as they kept disturbing the equipment, it did not operate properly. We brought another pump and removed the water and retrieved him from the water and slush. The entire operation took nearly three hours,” said a fire officer.

Ali was rushed to the Kilpauk Medical College hospital in an ambulance; however, he was declared dead on arrival. The public also created a ruckus condemning the TNFRs’s delay in rescuing the man.

“There was eight-feet water and our men could not get in without getting the water pumped out. The public also gathered in large numbers and were shaking the equipment. They should allow us to work instead of disturbing us,” said a fire officer.

The police have registered a case and are investigating. “Public should be careful while walking on the road during monsoon. Such incomplete drains should be barricaded,” said a fire officer.

Comments
