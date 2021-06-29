Man diagnosed with ‘green fungus’ infection treated at private hospital

Surgery done to clear the sinuses

A 32-year-old man, who was diagnosed with ‘green fungus’ infection post recovery from COVID-19, was treated by a team of doctors at Sri Venkateswara Hospitals here.

A release by the hospital said that the patient, who was diabetic, had reported weakness, body ache, cold, yellowish nasal discharge that occasionally had blood stains and pain surrounding the eyes after recovery from COVID-19.

A nasal endoscopy confirmed it to be a case of fungal sinusitis.

The black-coloured fungal material collected was sent for histopathological examination and fungal culture tests. The tests confirmed it to be a case of aspergillus (green fungus) infection.

The ENT specialists at the hospital carried out a functional endoscopic sinus surgery to clear the fungal-affected sinuses and removed the fungus.

According to the release, the patient was also put on anti-fungal drugs and other supportive medication, along with treatment to bring diabetes under control.

The statement by Su. Thillai Vallal, medical director and chairman of the hospital, said that the patient recuperated following the treatment.