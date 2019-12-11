Man defrauded over onions by his driver

In the backdrop of skyrocketing prices of onions, a textile businessman was defrauded in the city.

Sundaralingam, owner of a textile showroom in T. Nagar, decided to sell onions in his shop, in addition to regular clothing materials, and made a deal to bring in onions from Nashik, Maharashtra, in October.

He gave ₹8 lakh to his driver, Prakash, to credit it into the account of the traders who had sent a consignment. Prakash deposited the money into his bank account, instead of the trader’s, in Nashik.

Based on a complaint from Mr. Sundaralingam, the Mambalam police have taken up the investigation.

The police have decided to conduct an inquiry with Prakash, a native of Dharmapuri district, in this regard.

Lorry hits median

In a separate incident, a lorry laden with onions, headed toward the Koyambedu market, hit the median in Tiruvallur, and a few sacks of onions fell on the road during the early hours of Tuesday.

The lorry, carrying close to 10 tonnes of onions, was headed from Andhra Pradesh to the Koyambedu market. When it was some distance away from the Tiruvallur Collector office, it hit the median. A few sacks of onions fell on the ground.

“As it was early in the morning, not many people were there. The onions were again loaded into the vehicle by dawn, and then it was transported to the market in another vehicle,” said a police officer.