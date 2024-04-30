GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man arrested for the murder of his landlord in Koyambedu

April 30, 2024 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The CMBT police arrested a 36-year-old mason for the murder of a 52-year-old resident of Koyambedu on Monday. 

The police said D. Michael Duraipandi lived with his wife Ponmala and two children at Semathamman Nagar in Koyambedu. M. Venkatesan of Vandavasi, who worked as a mason, was staying in a rented room in Duraipandi’s house.

Duraipandi was on the ground floor of his home when he heard a commotion on the first floor. When he went to check, he saw his wife arguing with Venkatesan. At one point, Venkatesan hit Ponmala. When Duraipandi tried to intervene, Venkatesan pushed him down the stairs before fleeing the spot. Duraipandi injured his head in the fall.

Duraipandi rushed to a private hospital, where he died within a few hours. The police filed a case and arrested Venkatesan at the Koyambedu market on Monday. 

