Man arrested for stealing jewellery in a bus 

June 01, 2023

The CMBT police on Thursday arrested a 46-year-old man for allegedly stealing jewellery from a woman passenger on a bus.

The police said Vadivel of Avadi, 55, and his wife Swarnathai, 50, on Wednesday night boarded a TNSTC bus to Thuraiyur to attend a family function. Keeping the bag in the space for luggage and leaving his wife seated, he got down to buy a water bottle at Chennai Moffussil Bus Terminus (CMBT).

On his return, he was shocked to see the bag containing the jewellery and other valuables missing. He lodged a complaint with the police. On scrutinising CCTV footage, the police arrested a man, identified as S. Sundaralingam, 46, of Sivaganga district and recovered the stolen jewellery from him.