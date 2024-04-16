Man arrested for sexually harassing minor on a flight

April 16, 2024 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police have arrested a 31-year-old air passenger for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl who was travelling in an aircraft from London. The police said the girl and her parents arrived in Chennai on Sunday. After reaching home, the victim disclosed to her parents that a passenger in the flight, who sat near her, had sexually harassed her during the journey. Her parents took her to the manager of the airport and lodged a complaint with the police. The police booked a case under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested George of Anna Nagar, who is a software engineer.