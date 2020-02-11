Man arrested for sexually assaulting 16-year-old girl

The All Women Police, Tiruvottiyur arrested a 48-year-old former railway employee on charges of kidnapping a 16-year-old-girl from Andhra Pradesh, holding her in illegal confinement and sexually assaulting her.

The offender has been identified as Shankar Rao, 48, a resident of Railway quarters in Tiruvottiyur. He was dismissed from service as he was irregular to work.

Police sources said the girl was under the care of her grandparents in Visakhapatnam.

Three months ago, she and her grandmother had gone to a temple near their house. While they were waiting at bus stand in Visakhapatnam, she wandered off.

Shankar Rao spotted her in the bus stand in Visakhapatnam. He lured the girl with the promise of getting her a job in Chennai and kidnapped her.

The grandmother lodged a complaint with the local police seeking to trace her grand daughter.

Shankar Rao brought her to Chennai and kept her in illegal confinement in the railway quarters. He sexually assaulted her for over three months and impregnated her, the police said.

The girl managed to escape and landed at the Central Railway Station. The Government Railway Police personnel spotted her three days ago and questioned her.

Based on her replies, the police contacted their counterparts in Visakhapatnam and traced her grandparents. Her grandmother rushed to the city and lodged another complaint at the All Women Police Station, Tiruvottriyur.

Shankar Rao was arrested and booked under Section 5 j (ii)(whoever commits penetrative sexual assault on a child, which in the case of female child, makes the child pregnant as consequence of sexual assault) and 5 l(whoever commits penetrative sexual assault on the child more repeatedly) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. He was produced before a Mahila Court in Tiruvallur and remanded in judicial custody.

The girl was sent to a hospital for medical examination.