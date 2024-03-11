GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man arrested for setting woman on fire near Chengalpattu

He had sexually assaulted the victim’s 13-year-old daughter and the mother-daughter duo had roughed him up for it

March 11, 2024 10:42 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Monday arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly setting a woman on fire near Chengalpattu.

The police identified the arrested as Suryaprakash, who worked at a private firm near Vandalur. He was in a relationship with the woman, who had been estranged from her husband and lived alone with her 13-year-old daughter. The three of them eventually began living together. Suryaprakash sexually assaulted the daughter, and the mother-daughter duo roughed him up.

On Sunday, Suryaprakash and the woman got into an argument. This led to him dousing her in petrol and setting her on fire before fleeing the scene. Hearing her cries for help, the neighbours rushed her to the Government Chengalpattu Hospital, where she was admitted with over 60% burns.

Based on a complaint from the victim, the police registered a case and launched a search to nab Suryaprakash. On Monday, they arrested him near Singaperumal Koil on charges of attempted murder and sexual assault.

