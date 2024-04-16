GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Man arrested for selling cocaine near Shenoy Nagar Metrorail station in Chennai

Police said the 25-year-old had procured the drug through an online portal; 120 grams of cocaine was recovered from him

April 16, 2024 04:48 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Chennai police on Monday, April 15, 2024, arrested a 25-year-old for possessing and selling cocaine near the Shenoy Nagar Metrorail station.

In January, the city police had busted a network of drug traffickers comprising Nigerians, South Africans and affluent businessmen in the city, and had arrested four suspects from Chennai in addition to three African nationals. Following this, the police had mounted surveillance on drug users and sellers in various areas.

As a result of their continuous vigil, a police team led by the Aminjikarai Police Inspector nabbed the suspect who has been identified as Lokesh, 25, of K.C. Garden in Kolathur near the Shenoy Nagar Metrorail Station. Police said he was caught red-handed while selling the narcotic drug near the station. They also recovered 120 grams of cocaine from him.

Lokesh was arrested under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. He was remanded in judicial custody after being produced before a special court for NDPS cases in the city.

An initial interrogation with Lokesh revealed that he was running a mobile phone shop and selling the drug after procuring it through an online portal by placing orders on the dark web. The police have also launched further investigations to nab the main supplier of the drug.

Related Topics

Chennai / narcotics & drug trafficking / police / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.