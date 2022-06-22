Man arrested for murdering his brother

Special Correspondent June 22, 2022 21:32 IST

The Nolambur police on Wednesday arrested a 32-year-old man for strangulating his brother to death at their house after he created a ruckus under the influence of alcohol.

The police said K. Kala, 52, of Mogappair West, was staying with her two sons and grandchildren. Her second son Chandran alias Viky, 19, who was jobless, used to come home drunk and frequently quarrelled with the rest of the family. On Tuesday night, he came home inebriated, snatched the phone from the child of his brother Rasu and created a ruckus. Upset by this, Rasu allegedly beat Chandran and strangulated him with a belt. Chandran immediately fainted. The staff of 108 ambulance, who came to the spot, declared him dead.

Based on a complaint from Ms. Kala, the police arrested Rasu and remanded him in judicial custody.