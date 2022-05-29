Man arrested for harassing sister-in-law

Special Correspondent May 29, 2022 21:39 IST

Special Correspondent May 29, 2022 21:39 IST

The victim allegedly attempted to end her life after an argument with him over a properrty dispute

The victim allegedly attempted to end her life after an argument with him over a properrty dispute

The Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar police have arrested a 52-year-old man on charges of abusing his elder brother’s wife due to which the woman had allegedly attempted to end her life on Saturday. The accused, R. Somu alias Krishnakanth of 21st Street, Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar, was produced before a judicial magistrate and remanded in prison. A police officer at Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar Police Station said Krishnakanth, a bachelor, was having a property dispute with his brother Dhanasekaran. The accused was living in the back portion of the house while Mr. Dhanasekaran was living with his wife Chitra in the front portion. On Friday, the brothers were quarrelling over the property when Krishnakanth allegedly abused his sister-in-law. Upset over this, Mr. Dhanasekaran’s wife attempted to end her life but was rescued and admitted to a private hospital. Acting on his complaint, the police arrested his brother. (Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available at Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).



Our code of editorial values