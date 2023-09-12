HamberMenu
Man arrested for cheating woman after having relationship with her for several years

The accused had allegedly taken ₹26 lakh and 25 sovereigns of gold jewellery from her and married another woman; he was hiding in Hyderabad from where he was arrested

September 12, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

All Women Police, Tambaram, on Tuesday arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly cheating a woman after being in a physical relationship with her and promising to marry her. He had allegedly taken ₹26 lakh and 25 sovereigns of jewellery from her.

In 2022, the woman lodged a complaint with the police against Ameer Syed, 35, of Chromepet. She alleged that both were in relationship for 12 years Initially, Syed promised to marry her but in due course of time she learnt that he was attempting to marry another girl. When she confronted him and his family, they threatened to kill her. Later, Shed went to Hyderabad and married another girl and left for Dubai.

All Women Police, Tambaram, issued a look-out notice against him. When Syed arrived at Mumbai airport from Dubai on July 26, he was detained by Immigration officials who informed the police. Though police issued several notices, he failed to appear for an inquiry. Madras High Court had dismissed his anticipatory bail petition and he had been hiding in Hyderabad. The special team arrested him and brought him to the city.

