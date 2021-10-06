Man arrested for cheating job aspirants by claiming he was a relative of former Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam

The police seized fake seals, letter pads, gold jewellery, a laptop, two mobile phones, ₹63,000 in cash, a two-wheeler and a car from him.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Chennai City Police has arrested a 37-year-old accused for cheating job aspirants to the tune of ₹44.5 lakh while claiming that he was a relative of former Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam.

According to the police, the complainant Kamalakannan, a retired SBI officer, was introduced to one J. Madhanagopal, of Madhavaram, in 2016. Madhanagopal claimed that he was influential among officials in government departments as he was a nephew of the former Deputy Chief Minister.

He promised Mr. Kamalakannan that he would get jobs for his daughters under the minister’s quota and received ₹44.5 lakh from him. Subsequently, Madhanagopal gave him appointment orders, which were later found to be fake.

The police arrested Madhanagopal, who had been on the run, and seized fake seals, letter pads, gold jewellery, a laptop, two mobile phones, ₹63,000 in cash, a two-wheeler and a car from him. He was remanded in judicial custody.