Malaysian delegation visits govt. schools

A delegation representing the Ministry of Education, Malaysia, visited two government schools in the city on Tuesday, to study the education model followed in Tamil Nadu, as well as other aspects of schooling.

The delegation, comprising headmasters of Tamil schools from Seramban district, Negeri Sembilan in Malaysia, and district education officials, visited the Government Higher Secondary School in M.G.R. Nagar and the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Ashok Nagar.

“We are keen to learn a lot more about the teaching methodologies used in classrooms here. On observing classes here, we noticed that the teachers use a lot of teaching aids as well as interactive activities which we want to follow as well,” said Arumai Nayagam, District Education Officer, Seramban district, Malaysia.

Mr. Nayagam said that they had seen several posts online about the government schools in Tamil Nadu and innovative practices followed, which enthused them to visit schools in the State. The delegation was also briefed on how the schools, students and teachers in the State were adopting technology, such as DIKSHA platform, to upload video lessons.

“There are several new techniques, which we hope to take back to the primary classes in Tamil schools there. The students here are extremely confident and we have enjoyed our interactions with them so far,” said Krishnan Perumal, Headmasters’ Association leader from Seramban district.

At the Government Higher Secondary School in M.G.R. Nagar, the delegation was taken on a tour of the school campus by the headmaster, G. Shanmugavel.