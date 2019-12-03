Major fire at businessman Sekar Reddy’s firm in T. Nagar

A major fire broke out early on Tuesday at the fourth floor of a building in T. Nagar that houses JSR Infra Developers Limited, which belongs to businessman J. Sekar Reddy and his family.

Thick smoke emanated from the top floor of the building called JSR Towers on Vijayaraghava Road. Security staff spotted the fire at around 8.20 a.m and alerted the management.

Fire and Rescue Services and police personnel reached the spot immediately after receiving the alert. Personnel and water tenders from T.Nagar, Teynampet, Ashok Nagar and Guindy were pressed into service. An aerial ladder platform was brought in. Fire brigades were fighting to put out the fire.

The fire had been brought under control, sources said. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. The quantum of loss will be known only later.

As it was outside office hours, no one was in the building, said police sources.