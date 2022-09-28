Major disruption likely in water supply in Chennai on Sept. 30

The Hindu Bureau September 28, 2022 17:48 IST

Several areas in eight zones of Chennai will not receive piped water supply on Friday as work is set to be taken up to interconnect pipelines in Chembarambakkam water treatment plant.

A press release said areas falling under zones 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14, including Anna Nagar, Teynampet, Kodambakkam, Adyar and Perungudi, will not get water supply between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Friday.

Residents may contact Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) engineers for mobile water supply if necessary. Engineers in respective areas can be contacted at (8144930907- Ambattur); (8144930908-Anna Nagar); (8144930909-Teynampet); (8144930910-Kodambakkam); (8144930911-Valasaravakkam); (8144930912- Alandur); (8144930913-Adyar) and (8144930914-Perungudi).