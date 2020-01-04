Major demonstration after Friday prayers against CAA

Thousands of Muslims congregated at Ice House after Friday prayers to stage a demonstration objecting to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

In the afternoon, many men and women from Muslim community gathered in large numbers in the Ice House area on Dr. Besant Road junction. It was organised by the Chennai Jamath Federation. Leaders of Muslim organisations and political parties took part in the agitation and expressed their solidarity with them.

While slogans of ‘Allahu Akbar’ rent the air, protesters also demanded that the Modi government withdraw the controversial law and desist from pursuing its divisive agenda. They also said they would not allow the division of people on communal lines.

Participating in the agitation, DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran said that the AIADMK government had betrayed Muslims and Sri Lankan Tamils living in the country by supporting Modi Government to enact the controversial CAA. PMK too had indulged in doublespeak in this issue, he added. Mr. Maran said his party would continue to fight until the controversial law is withdrawn.

K.Amanullah Khan, organiser of Chennai Jamath Federation said, “The CAA, NRC, NPR are against the basic principles enshrined in the Constitution of India and secular fabric of the country. We passed resolutions demanding to withdraw all of those immediately, besides condemning the BJP government for bringing them.”

They also demanded that the AIADMK government pass a resolution in the State Assembly like Kerala against CAA. They wanted the State government to resist implementing the CAA, NRC in the State.