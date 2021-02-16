Maintain dignity in public: Ajith tells fans

Actor Ajith Kumar has urged his fans to maintain dignity and discipline in public after multiple videos of fans asking politicians, sportspersons and others for updates on his next film Valimai went viral.

In a statement, Mr. Ajith said he was saddened by these instances. “Updates on Valimai will be decided by me in consultation with the film’s producer. Until then, please be patient,” he said.

“Films are entertainment for you. It is my profession. The decisions I take are related to my profession and society. Only our actions will increase our worth and respect in the society,” Mr. Ajith added.