Chennai

Maintain dignity in public: Ajith tells fans

Actor Ajith Kumar has urged his fans to maintain dignity and discipline in public after multiple videos of fans asking politicians, sportspersons and others for updates on his next film Valimai went viral.

In a statement, Mr. Ajith said he was saddened by these instances. “Updates on Valimai will be decided by me in consultation with the film’s producer. Until then, please be patient,” he said.

“Films are entertainment for you. It is my profession. The decisions I take are related to my profession and society. Only our actions will increase our worth and respect in the society,” Mr. Ajith added.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 16, 2021 5:17:50 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/maintain-dignity-in-public-ajith-tells-fans/article33846801.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY